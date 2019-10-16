The annual three-day Evans reunion is always held the first weekend in August. The family consists of the late John Wesley (JW) and Dixie Ellis Evans, who had nine children: Ira, Curtis, Lloyd, Kessel, Corda E. Hale, Florence E. Baisden, Lelia E. Coffman, Kathleen E. Vance and Audrey E. Legg.
There were 179 people out of 13 states registered at the 2019 Evans reunion, which featured a patriotic theme.
On Friday, golf and a cookout were offered at the homeplace at Hedgeview, located near the Fountain Place Mall. Kelly and Denise Vance were the hostesses. Games and bowling also happened on Friday.
The Baisden team won the golf tournament, and one of them gets to take the traveling trophy home.
Saturday saw breakfast at the Maryetta United Baptist Church in Verdunville, with the first cousins taking care of the cooking. A memorial service was then held for the late Zane Legg, husband of the late Audrey E. Legg.
Saturday also saw a cookout at the Whitman home of Phillip and Peggy Vance, complete with an auction, fireworks and storytelling.
On Sunday, a picnic was held at Chief Logan State Park. The reunion ended Sunday night with swimming and a pizza party at the home of Jack and Sue Baisden at Verdunville, where the annual business meeting is held. There, they vote on the theme for next year, which will be Hillbilly Olympics.
