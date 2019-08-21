"Be alert and be watchful. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour."
- I Peter 5:8.
We were in Kenya on a mission trip. The day had started out wonderfully.
Our guest house served breakfast every morning. Each day we had basic breakfast food along with some Kenyan favorites, plus a special plate with tasty sweets. On this morning, there were small pieces of delicious pound cake.
I chose one and poured a second cup of coffee. Suddenly, I heard a Christmas song playing from their sound system. I LOVE Christmas AND pound cake! I said loudly to anyone who would listen, "This is gonna be the best day ever!"
After breakfast, we headed to Hope Church for a medical clinic and to World Hope Academy.
This morning, I was partnered with Brittany and Brecca to do activities with the students at WHA. On the way there, I saw them standing at the church's in-house coffee shop.
They encouraged me to get something before we trekked to the school. Absolutely! I ordered my very favorite hot beverage, a caramel macchiato. As I took the first sip, one of my favorite praise and worship songs played overhead. "This really IS gonna be the best day ever!" I exclaimed.
One of the girls in the clinic wanted a cappuccino, so I hurried back to the coffee shop to get her one.
Heading to the school, I passed the coffee shop again and heard my favorite worship song overhead. I put my hand on my heart and closed my eyes as I walked. This was too good!
I wasn't alert. I wasn't watching.
Someone had mopped the floor. When my rubber shoes made contact with the wet marble, I, too, made contact with the marble. I hit hard - on my hip that had been replaced several years ago. I was sore right away but walked on to the school praying nothing would be horribly wrong.
I found Brittany and Brecca in a classroom singing songs with the students. The kids lit up with every story, song and activity. After going to several classes, we walked back to the church for lunch.
This best day ever was the day I was to share a devotion with the third- through eighth-grade girls at WHA. (I had bronchitis all week and was barely able to talk.) People at home and my teammates were praying for me on this day, that I would have the voice to speak. And I did, PTL!
I shared my testimony with the girls and then one of my favorite Bible stories. Sitting on the ground in a semicircle, they listened well.
Before we finished, we did hand motions to "Be strong and courageous, do not be afraid; for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go," Joshua 1:9 - my very favorite verse!
The devil is our enemy. He is a loser. He distracts. He destroys. He listens and watches for ways to bring us down, literally. He fights every good thing, every God thing. So expect it. Be alert and be watchful, but don't be scared!
We can be strong and courageous this day and every day, because the LORD our God is with us!
