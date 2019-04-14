Sunday afternoons call for a good dessert and when you can top it with a little, or a lot, of ice cream it just gets even better. Berry cobblers, crisps and pies all need a little ice cream to go with them and this strawberry crisp was covered with it when I ate my share. Still warm and the ice cream just beginning to melt over it, oh now that is Sunday afternoon goodness.
I've made this with blackberries and raspberries, they are both equally as good as the strawberries, just remember to taste the berries for sweetness as a little more or less sugar may be needed. My Grandmother had berries growing all over her yard. Strawberries were always planted in tractor tire beds that Papa made her from scrap tires off his Massey Ferguson tractor that plowed acres of fields every Summer. Blackberry bushes galore out behind the old well that grew some of the biggest blackberries you've ever seen. Those berries were not just for dessert or eating out in the yard right off the vine, they were made into jams and jellies that the whole family enjoyed. I'm looking forward to blackberry pickin' season, aren't you?
Old Fashioned
Strawberry Crisp
4 C. freshly sliced strawberries
(if they need sweetened, sprinkle with 1/4 C. sugar)
1 C. all purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 C. sugar
1 large egg, beaten
1/4 C. salted butter, cubed
Place the strawberries in the bottom of a buttered 8x8 baking dish. Mix together the flour, baking powder and sugar. Using a fork, stir in the beaten egg till the mixture looks crumbly. Spread over the top of the strawberries and dot with the cubed butter. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 40 minutes.
