Lifelong Logan County native Betty Pozega recently celebrated her 95th birthday. Betty enjoyed her special day with her her sons Stan of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Gary and Judi of Calabash North Carolina. After a nice day together they celebrated with a dinner at Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center, where she was surprised with a Betty Boop themed cake.

