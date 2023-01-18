Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

It’s disappointing to God that most people usually are more concerned about what they want in life than asking him what he requires of them. Since our eyes were opened in the garden, our fleshly nature specializes in the skills of compromising and justifying. Self-deception is common. Only a few will take the responsibility to obey him and get serious about dedicating their lives to being a living sacrifice for him. Yes, included with the blessings of this life is being accountable.

You might have heard the unpopular verse found in Revelation 3:16 where John relays what Jesus thinks about the church at Laodicea: “So then, because you are lukewarm and neither cold nor hot, I will spew you out of my mouth.”

