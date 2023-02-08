Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

I have a good friend that is seriously ill with late-stage cancer. When he was diagnosed about two years ago, he began to write and send a daily text thread to friends about his treatments, how he is doing, the weather, anything associated with astronomy, and a generous amount of philosophical thoughts.

His personality is that of a thinker who appreciates the beauty of simple things. As I have read his thoughts and was allowed to see into his soul, it has been such a blessing and encouragement to see the good work that God has been doing in his life. He has gone through a lot more discomfort and challenges than we know. He has always been an optimistic person and now, even in his difficult moments, his light of love and hope cannot be hindered.

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

