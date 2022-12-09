Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Why, my soul, are you so downcast?

Since before the world was made, God has known you and loved you. He has never taken His eyes away or ignored you. If you were to write all the blessings and victories He has given to you, they would prove He has called you, has been guiding you and has many wonderful things planned for your future. Do you believe this today? Is your life heading in a direction that you are excited about, or are you downcast?

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

Recommended for you