As a Christian faith writer, I am blessed with God providing me with spiritual insights and considerations to relay to others. He creates opportunities for me to share, however, what I do is not anything more special than how millions of other Christians are serving Him, and I humbly acknowledge that most are more talented and effective than myself.

I’m just a small piece of a large puzzle, one voice among many who is pointing toward the one who has all authority, who created everything, and knows everything.

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

