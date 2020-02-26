We all have problems occasionally, and there are times when we feel like we’ve been punched in the gut. I felt like this a couple of months ago when one morning I went into my office to start my day, and my computer would not wake up.
I realize that hard drive failures are not the worst things that could happen. For someone like me who writes several hours a day, it’s discouraging to say the least, but in the big picture of crisis issues, this is actually pretty far down the list.
As I grow older, I desire to be more grateful for my blessings, and this includes the grace to live without pain and enjoy relatively good health. My good friend who is being treated for lung cancer is still sending out his morning updates and always closes with a series of positive affirmations such as “Attitude for gratitude” and “Live within the light.” I know that he is being shown precious wisdom as he travels through his journey, and he is quick to testify how much he appreciates each day.
I’m not sure who said it, but it’s so true to consider, “When some things go wrong, take a moment to be thankful for the many things that are going right.”
Within our observations, we realize that in comparison with others who are dealing with serious problems most of our troubles and disappointments are small. Even more amazing, there are a few individuals that have not only been able to adapt to devastating situations but have also went on to achieve astounding accomplishments.
One of these special cases is Helen Keller (1880-1968), who was blind and deaf yet she grew up to become a world famous inspirational author, political activist and relentless crusader for the rights of the disabled. She was a highly sensitive truth seeker who took great delight in sharing with others her passion for knowledge and spirituality.
Helen was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama. For her first year and a half, she was just like any other child. However, at the age of 19 months, she became ill with what many suspect was scarlet fever or perhaps meningitis. The Kellers’ family doctor did not believe that she would survive, but after several days, the fever subsided and everyone was relieved.
Unfortunately, as little Helen recuperated, they were saddened to discover she had been left blind and deaf as a result of the illness. To have a small glimpse of the world in which she lived, close your eyes and put your fingers in your ears. It is truly difficult to imagine living with no sight or sound.
Helen Keller was the first deaf and blind person to earn a college degree and was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 1953. One of her many famous quotes is, “Keep your face to the sun, and you will never see the shadows.”
So how did Helen become such a strong force of optimism and positive energy? She learned to accept her limitations with grace and even joy, because within her heart she knew they had a purpose and that, in fact, her life could be made all the richer not despite them but because of them.