Psalm 23 is one of the most popular chapters in the Bible, and many have said it is one of the wonders of the literary world. It is so deep that scholars are perplexed and yet so simple that children can enjoy it. However, in all of its beauty and profound wisdom, we should pray that we do not lose our reverence for its interpretation.

It is easy to allow familiarity to make us cold and indifferent to chapters such as this and others like John 3, Romans 8 and First Corinthians 13. Being spiritually lukewarm is deceptive, and it simply means we are not on fire and have allowed our fervent excitement to become as smoldering embers. When we come to the place where we begin to roll our eyes and say that we have heard something a thousand times and think that we know all there is to know about it, then we have lost our passion and love for it.

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

