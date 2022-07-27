Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Once there was a young eaglet that accidentally fell from the safety of his nest high on the mountain. Miraculously, he fell in a patch of soft grass and survived. He stumbled out into the open, and a farmer saw him and brought him to the farm and placed him inside a chicken coop with all the other chickens. Since the eagle had not yet discovered his true identity, he started watching the other birds and naturally followed their habits and doing what they did.

So many people have been wrongly influenced by trying to be like others and for some it has ruined their lives. He was growing stronger and more beautiful every day, but he had not yet discovered the revelation of who he was and what he was called to be.

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

