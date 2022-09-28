Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

There is much to be desired when it comes to spending time alone. It’s only been in the last few years that the floodgates of voices have been opened to everyone at any time.

Yes, we can see there have been written scrolls from thousands of years ago, and books were printed around the year 1200, but this information was not widely circulated. Through the years printing continued to expand and when newspapers became available, the masses were given a new realm that would inspire and influence their thinking. Take for example, in the early 19th century when many people lived in remote areas, they had no idea what was happening in the world. This isolation allowed them to concentrate on what they needed to do which was physically difficult but they were not filled with stress or fear about politics or social issues. When the radio was invented, families would sit around and listen to a variety of opinions and ideas. Later came the television that planted visual seeds within the mind and further persuaded the conscience. Was it invented for information or mind control?

Billy Holland writes a weekly column for HD Media. Visit billyhollandministries.com.

