By BRENDA LUCAS
For HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Hop to it! After the Easter baskets have been opened, some Peeps, chocolate bunnies and other treats been eaten, it's time to pause to remember the true meaning of the season before diving into the plates of food and sweeping the reason for Easter under the rug. Easter is the celebration of Jesus' resurrection from the tomb on the third day after his crucifixion. It's also a day of blessing as families and friends gather to remember, give thanks and partake of the food set before them, such as these recipes.
PIMIENTO-CHEESE
DEVILED EGGS
12 hard-cooked large eggs, peeled and cut lengthwise in half
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1/2 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
1 (4-ounce) jar pimientos, drained well and finely chopped
1 green onion, finely chopped
Paprika, for garnish
In medium bowl, mash egg yolks, mayonnaise, hot sauce and 1/4 teaspoon salt until almost smooth. Fold in cheddar, pimientos and green onion. Spoon into egg whites. Garnish with paprika. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered with plastic, up to 1 day.
GRANDMA'S STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
1 large egg, beaten
2/3 cup half-and-half cream
1 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
Additional butter
1 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In another bowl, whisk egg and half-and-half. Add all at once to crumb mixture; stir just until moistened. Spread batter into greased 8-inch round baking pan, slightly building up the edges. Bake until golden brown, 16-18 minutes. Remove from pan; cool on wire rack. Beat heavy cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners' sugar and vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. Split cake in half crosswise; butter bottom layer. Spoon half strawberries over bottom layer. Spread with some whipped cream. Cover with top cake layer. Top with remaining berries and whipped cream. Cut into wedges.
ROASTED POTATOES
WITH GARLIC BUTTER
8 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled
3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled
2 tablespoons canola oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup butter
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Additional minced fresh thyme, optional
Cut Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes into 1/8-inch slices; toss with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Divide between two greased 15- by 10- by 1-inch baking pans. Roast at 425 degrees 7-20 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile, in small skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add garlic and thyme; cook and stir 1 minute. Transfer roasted potatoes to large bowl. Add butter mixture; toss to coat. Sprinkle with cheeses; toss to combine. If desired, top with additional thyme.
EASTER HOT CROSS BUNS
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
1/2 cup warm 2 percent milk
1 tablespoons butter, softened
1 egg
4 teaspoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 to 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons raisins
2 tablespoons dried currants
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Dash ground allspice
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon water
ICING
1/4 cup confectioners' sugar
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 to 1 teaspoon 2 percent milk
In small bowl, dissolve yeast in milk. Stir in butter, egg, sugar and salt. Combine 3/4 cup flour, raisins, currants, cinnamon and allspice; add to yeast mixture and mix well. Stir in enough remaining flour to form soft dough. Turn onto floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 4-6 minutes. Place in greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Punch dough down; shape into six 2-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Using sharp knife, cut cross on top of each bun. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes. Beat egg yolk and water; brush over buns. Bake at 375 degrees 13-15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on wire racks. Combine icing ingredients; pipe over buns.
