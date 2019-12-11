The following are letters to Santa written by students in the Pre-K class of Lisa Twardy and Jean Burgess at Buffalo Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brantlee. I am 4 years old. I have been a good boy. I would like for you to bring me a Rocket Ship and a Robot. My brother Grayson likes to make noise, so maybe you could bring him a piano or a drum. — Brantlee Collins
Dear Santa,
My name is McKenzie. I am 4 years old. I have been good. I would like you to bring me a Teddy Bear with a lot of colors. A LOL Doll, a boy LOL Doll, a pet LOL Doll and a phone. — McKenzie Adkins
Dear Santa,
My name is Ethan. I am 4 years old. I would like you to bring me a colorful Teddy Bear, a Ryan egg, a new Squish dinosaur, a squishy turtle (that’s not real) and goes really fast. I also want a real mouse in a cage with a roller. And some more toys, and that’s all. — Ethan Adkins
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilly. I am 4 years old. I have been good. I want a toy. I want a teddy bear, a ballerina doll and a Barbie doll. I want a LOL doll and something else. — Lilly Hawkins
Dear Santa,
My name is Elijah. I am 4 years old. I am going to get you some milk and mince pie. I am going to get Rudolph some carrots. I want a toy robot and a teddy bear. I want a toy popsicles with letters on them. I want a little house to keep my dog in and a Cat in the Hat toy. — Elijah Hawkins
Dear Santa,
My name is Brylee. I am 4 years old. I have been a whole lot good. I want a doll that is just like me, and I want a Barbie Dreamhouse and a Barbie Camper. I want a Barbie. I want some clothes for my Life Doll. I want a ball for my little sister. I will leave some carrots for your reindeer and some cookies and milk for you, Santa. — Brylee Ellis
Dear Santa,
My name is Linzee and I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I want a Karaoke machine. I want a Juno the elephant, a big Minnie Mouse and a shopping cart with lots of food. — Linzee Abbott
Dear Santa,
My name is Dakota. I am 4 years old. I have been a good boy. I want a Nintendo Switch and an Xbox. — Dakota Smith
Dear Santa,
My name is Richard. I am 4 years old. I have been good. I have been nice. I want presents — Paw Patrol toys and that’s all. — Richard Samson
Dear Santa,
My name is Gage. I am 4 years old. I have been nice and had lots of sunny days. I want a toy pistol and a bee bee gun for hunting. I want some hunting clothes, I already have pants. I want a backpack and a dog. — Gage Johnston
Dear Santa,
My name is John. I am 5 years old. I Love you Santa, Merry Christmas. I want a wind-up Minion. I want a big toy fire truck, a puzzle, a toy lion character and that’s all I want. — John Almodovar
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma and I am 4 years old. I want a Barbie Doll and a Barbie Camper. I want a big Barbie Doll. I have been good. I have a brother, Jacob, and he wants a Robot. My Daddy needs some hunting clothes. My Mommy needs a thingie for her shoulder because her shoulder hurts. — Emma Johnson
Dear Santa,
My name is Reagan. I am 4 years old. I have been a good girl, and my brother has been a good boy. I want my brother to have a Mickey Mouse cuddling toy and a Teddy Bear that says: Bear Loves you Roman. I want a cute Teddy that’s pink with puppy dogs with it, and Doc McStuffins toys. — Reagan Crawford
Dear Santa,
My name is Hunter. I am 4 years old. I have been a good boy. I want a Paw Patrol toy for Christmas. I want hunting boots and a Mickey Mouse. I want a Christmas toy for me and my brother, Isaiah. — Hunter Cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I want a big Barbie Dreamhouse, a phone and an iPad. — Ella Osborne
Dear Santa,
My name is Ethan Hunter. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy. I want a Robot Dinosaur and a Cat in the Hat toy, and another toy (anything you want me to have). — Ethan Hunter
Dear Santa,
My name is Brady. I am 4 years old. I want a Red Lightning McQueen car and the yellow #51 car. I want the Red Lightning McQueen Mack truck and a Batman “castle”. — Brady Bevins
Dear Santa,
My name is Silas. I am 4 years old. I would like an Xbox, tablet, Legos and a beanbag chair. — Silas Hoosier