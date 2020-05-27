Geary and Sandra (Bumgarner) Burns, two high school sweethearts from the Logan High School Class of 1969, were blessed to reach a major milestone, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary May 23, 2020.
They are the proud parents of Brent and Kelley Burns and the grandparents of Emma Crouch, Nate Burns and Ian Burns.
Together they have found a lifelong friendship, raised a family and built a beautiful marriage. Congratulations and much appreciation for being an inspiration and example of everlasting love and commitment between two people. Love Always, Your Family.
