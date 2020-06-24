Ashley Michelle Carroll and John Darrin McGuffin, both from Oak Hill, West Virginia, along with their parents would like to announce their engagement. Ashley is the daughter of Joseph and Kathy Carroll of Wilkinson, West Virginia. Her paternal grandparents are the late Irie “Bill” and Isabella Carroll, and her maternal grandparents are the late Julius and Ruth Baisden.
Ashley is a 2008 graduate of Logan High School, a 2012 graduate of West Liberty University and a 2016 graduate of Indiana University School of Optometry. She is employed as an optometrist at Southern Eye Care Associates in Oak Hill.
Darrin is the son of Tim and Rita “Gay” McGuffin of Oak Hill. His paternal grandparents are the late John McGuffin and Ann (Richard) Taylor, and his maternal grandparents are the late Nelson (Geneva) Light and Wilma (Don) Withrow. Darrin is a 2003 graduate of Oak Hill High School and a 2004 graduate of Full Sail University. He is employed as a master electrician at WVA Manufacturing in Alloy, West Virginia. He is also a member of the Fayette County Board of Education and an executive producer at WZTS-TV.
The couple plan to wed Sept. 12, 2020, in Logan.