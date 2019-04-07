As David kept his father's sheep, a lion and a bear came and took lambs out of the flock. He pursued the predators and rescued his sheep from their mouths. As the dangerous animals turned on him, he was able to kill them and work another day. This Old Testament story gives us a glimpse of a shepherd's life in Biblical times. Early in the morning, the sheep would be gathered and led to the best pasture for feeding. Diligently, they were watched so that none would be missing or gone astray. They continually required water from running streams or wells had to be dug in dry areas. At night time, the shepherd would guide them home and protect them from predators. This was a 24/7 job that involved constant care and tending to the needs of the sheep. This describes the relationship that God has with his people.
Throughout the Bible, God is described as the Great Shepherd: "The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want." This role is fulfilled in many ways. He constantly tends to our needs and watches over us day and night. It is written in Philippians 4:19: "But my God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus." If we listen to him, he leads us to the best "pastures" and the places we need to be to fulfill his plan. This is how we grow spiritually and accomplish the will of the Lord. Finally, he protects us from evil and all the predators that seek to do us harm. He is the Good Shepherd that is willing to lay down his life for the sheep. This action was proven by Jesus dying on the cross to save us from our sins.
This biblical description of the Lord should be a comfort and encourage us to have a relationship with him. We have a beautiful picture of a loving God who is reaching out to us. It is written in 1 Peter 5:7 "Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you." In light of the cross, how could we doubt God's love and willingness to meet our needs? Why do we worry about things that we cannot control? We were not meant to carry our burdens and walk this life alone. God created us to have a relationship with him and to live out the great plans that he has for us. Let us cast our cares on him, receive his love, and live life to the fullest.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com).