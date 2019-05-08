HD Media
CHARLESTON - Monique M. Chouraeshkenazi will present "African American Life: A Personal Perspective" in the Archives and History Library in the Culture Center in Charleston on Saturday, May 11.
The program, which kicks off the 2019 Block Speaker Series, will begin at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Chouraeshkenazi graduated from Riverside High School in 2002. She spent the next 13 years in the U.S. Air Force. After graduating from American Military University in 2011 with a B.A. in homeland security, she received an M.S. in criminal justice from Boston University in 2013. In 2015, she earned a Ph.D. in public policy and administration with a concentration in terrorism, mediation and peace from Walden University. Her doctoral thesis, "Qualitative Case Study on F-35 Fighter Production Delays Affecting National Security Guidance," was published in Scholar Works that year.
Since March 2019, Chouraeshkenazi has been chair of the National Security Program at the Daniel Morgan Graduate School of National Security in Washington, D.C. She also teaches part-time for the School of Graduate and Degree Completion at Tiffin University and at Southern New Hampshire University.
An African-American Jewish author, professor and researcher, she specializes in domestic extremism and global terrorism.
She was inducted into Oxford's Who's Who in 2016 for "Tier of Excellence" in personal and professional development as an educator, entrepreneur and leader in homeland and national security and graced the cover of Oxford's Elite Magazine "Special Edition" in April 2017.
For additional information, contact the Archives and History Library at 304-558-0230.