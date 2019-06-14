Jeremiah 1:4-7: "Then the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations. Then said I, Ah, Lord God! behold, I cannot speak: for I am a child. But the Lord said unto me, Say not, I am a child: for thou shalt go to all that I shall send thee, and whatsoever I command thee thou shalt speak."
"Comparison is the thief of joy." - Teddy Roosevelt
These words spoken by President Roosevelt have proven to be true many times. Sometimes we all struggle with comparing ourselves to our friends, celebrities, family members, church member's and the random stranger we pass while walking down the street. Sometimes we feel that we are less than the person we are standing next to. We are no less, we are no better, for we all have a different path to walk. We are not the same and we were not made to be. Like snowflakes, we are all unique and no two of us are the same. As Jeremiah states above the Lord knew us before we are even formed in our mother's womb.
The truth is we were not created to be the person that we compare ourselves to. Some words to live by is you don't have to do everything the way everyone else does, you have your own journey. I have my own story to live and so do you. Our purpose may be similar and the pages of our lives may have a few things in common but there are a lot of differences as well. My story is mine. God gave it to me and only I can live it. Your story is yours, and only you can walk in your destiny.
Psalms 139:14 says "I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well." You were fearfully and wonderfully made. He knows every beat of your heart, every word in your story. The next time you find yourself hurting because you just don't measure up, remember, you have no one to measure up to, there's only one you. With God's help, you will find your own path. The disciple Peter said in Acts 10:34 "Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons." People are not the template of our lives. Jesus Christ is. He is who we all strive to be like. If I try to be like other people then I have set my bar extremely low. My prayer, Jesus help me be more like you. Be blessed.
Pastor Chris Blevins writes a weekly column for HD Media. Comments can be sent to cblevins7088@gmail.com.