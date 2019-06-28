The Love of Christ. Many poems have been written trying to explain it. Many songs have been sung trying to relay it. Today this article, my creed, will try to convey it.
I know that God loves me. I know that He is kind and faithful, trustworthy and strong. I know He really is good and I know He is for me, but sometimes we don't feel that.
All of His promises are true, but they don't always feel true. Then what? When Moses was wondering around in the wilderness he probably didn't feel like God was faithful. He had to trust that the promised land was coming. Mary and Martha didn't feel like their prayers were heard when their brother Lazarus died, but Jesus was coming.
He will always come because He loves His children. Mary and Martha thought He was late, but He's never late. He brought Abraham a ram, he healed the woman with the issue of blood, He sent a cloud by day and fire by night to lead the children of Israel to freedom. It is not just those who love Him that He rescues. He reattached the severed ear of the solider who was leading Him to His death.
Then He suffered, was tortured and humiliated because He loved people who may never love Him back. He died on a cross and was laid in a tomb. However, three days later He rose again from the dead and shortly thereafter ascended into Heaven.
Jesus sits on the Right Hand of the Father interceding for you and me. I may not always feel His love, but it's always there. It may not look like He's there, but He's never left. He's Faithful and He's good.
Isaiah 43:2 "When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee."
My Creed, my deepest beliefs, my code, my rules for living can be found in the Bible. Many years ago a seed was planted in good soil. Over the years it has seen rain from thunderstorms but it has also seen the gentle summer shower. Both were needed for growth. It has seen wind that could uproot the strongest of trees but it has also felt the gentle breeze. Both were needed for growth. Yes, weeping has endured for many nights, but joy always comes in the morning.
Remember these simple words, "Yes, Jesus love you, the Bible tells me so." Be Blessed!
Comments can be sent to Pastor Chris Blevins at cblevins7088@gmail.com.