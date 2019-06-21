Out of all the amazing creations that mankind has accomplished over the years, bubble wrap has to be somewhere near the top of the list. It is so addictive.
Small, medium or large, it doesn't matter, we all get excited for the feeling of that bubble bursting.
Squeeze with your hands or walk on it with bare feet, satisfaction is guaranteed. One of the most depressing feelings bubble wrap lovers face is when the popping stops.
We search, search and search some more! Please God, let there be one more bubble left for me to pop! Alas, it then becomes a normal piece of plastic that needs tossed for it can no longer be used to protect merchandise during transport. Yep, we killed it. The bubble wrap has been destroyed.
I wish I could wrap my children in bubble wrap. As a parent I worry more than I should. If my children were clothed in bubble wrap they would then be much safer in this world.
That is assuming that I could control my urge to pop it lol. It would also save me a lot of money. Bubble wrap is cheaper than clothes. But I understand they have to go out into this world and learn the hard way that bubble wrap days are over. Hurts, heartaches, betrayals are just a few of the stones this world will throw at them. Bubble wrap softens the blow. As parents we know if we want our child to live to their potential in Christ then we have to remove the wrap and let them feel the world's sting.
It is so very hard as parents to see our children hurting. I wonder how God felt when his Son put on the skin suit and came to earth. We know God hurts when we do.. We need to know God would prefer us in the bubble wrap so we would never feel pain.
Man was created with "bubble wrap" in the form of Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden. Because of their sin the bubble wrap was removed and since that day mankind has been battling sin.
The Bible tells us in Romans 5:12 "Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned." Sin came in the Garden of Eden through Adam. The Bible also states in Romans 519-20 "For as by one man's disobedience many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one shall many be made righteous. Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound." The obedient man that brought Grace is Jesus Christ. He cares so very deeply about our cares in this World. I like bubble wrap but I love and trust Jesus. Be blessed.
Pastor Chris Blevins writes a weekly column for HD Media. Comments can be sent to cblevins7088@gmail.com.