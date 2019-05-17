Webster defines the word knowledge first as "the fact or condition of knowing something with familiarity gained through experience or association." The second definition Webster has to offer regarding knowledge is "the sum of what is known: the body of truth, information, and principles acquired by humankind."
The latter will be pertinent for today's article.
Through known history, centuries passed with no real innovations comparable to the past 150 years. The last century and a half has contained an information explosion. The knowledge of mankind has increased exponentially which has ushered in various modes of transportation and communication.
The mode of transportation from before the life of Christ until the mid 1800s had not changed much at all. People walked, rode horses, rode camels, rode donkeys, road boats, etc Again, no real changes. But then came the year 1814 and the first steam engine to power a train arrived on the scene. Of course, this changed things dramatically. Commuters who only had animal pulled carts and coaches for transportation now could ride coast to coast on a train that ran on tracks powered by steam. People were traveling like never before.
Between 1870 and the early 1900s many men located in many different countries created a combustible engine, which powered automobiles. So literally there were people whose only mode of transportation as a child was an animal and in the twilight of their lives could drive an automobile. Change came quickly, knowledge increased quickly.
On Sept. 17, 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright invented what no one though was possible. They invented a machine that could literally fly like a bird. The airplane.
Due to the invention of the steam engine, the combustible engine and the jet engine we can travel faster and further than ever before. I can eat breakfast in West Virginia, have lunch in California and be back to my home for dinner. People are running to and fro more than ever due to inventions that have just been around for a couple of years. And due to technological advances with smart phones and other media, communication is thriving as never before and we run to and fro like a chicken with it's head cut off. It is a blessing and a curse.
Again, knowledge has increased exponentially causing people to run to and fro. Perhaps the reason can be found in the Bible, the Book of Daniel, chapter 12 verse 4. It states "But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased." Human knowledge continues to increase at an alarming rate which in turn allows people to be busier than ever.
The Bible is clear that no one knows the day that Christ will return for His church according to Matthew chapter 24, 1st Thessalonians chapter 5, 2nd Peter chapter 3 and Revelation chapter 3. However, Matthew chapter 24 also tells us to watch for the return of Christ. The Bible says in the last days that knowledge would increase and people would be running to and fro. That doesn't mean Jesus is coming today but it also doesn't mean He isn't. That is why it is not all about what you know but WHO you know. Let's remember how much Jesus loves us and be ready and waiting.
Pastor Chris Blevins writes a weekly column for HD Media. Comments can be sent to cblevins7088@gmail.com.