Good Friday. Three days before Resurrection Sunday. The day that everything changed. The day Jesus took pain and humiliation all because He wanted me. He wanted you.
I'll give some brief history so that you can better understand some things that happened while Jesus was on the cross. If you've been to church on Easter you've probably heard someone say "Jesus tore the veil." What does that mean? Everything. It means that we are allowed to have a relationship with Jesus. Before the veil was torn we weren't able to have connection to the presence of God. At that time the presence of God was The Ark of the Covenant (A golden rectangular box that contained the Ten Commandments, a gold jar of manna and Aaron's staff that had budded). It was located in the temple in the Most Holy Place also known as the Holy of Holies. The High Priest was the only one who was allowed to go into the Holy of Holies. He could only go in once a year and never went in without blood. The blood of animals would cover his own sins and the sin of other people. Not only was it rare for him to go into the Holy of Holies, but it was also dangerous. When the High Priest went in he wore a rope and bells. Those on the outside of the curtain had to wait and listen. If the high priest didn't survive in Holy of Holies the others would drag him out by the rope.
Jesus wanted eternity with us. He wanted everyday with us. It wasn't enough for us to follow the rules and give Him sacrifices when we messed up. So He came. He lived in a skin suit for 33 years. He took on temptation and pain but never sinned once. He loved people who hated Him. He hung out with the least of these and washed the feet of His friends. He reattached the ear of the Roman Solider that was taking Him to His death. He was beaten, bruised, humiliated, and endured the worst death possible. Death by crucifixion. When he was on the cross and the veil was torn rules and regulations went out the door, Mercy and grace gushed from His side. He tore the veil to get to us.
"And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent;" Matthew 27:51
Have a blessed Easter.
Pastor Chris Blevins writes a weekly column for HD Media. Comments can be sent to cblevins7088@gmail.com.