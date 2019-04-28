Several years ago a friend of mine sent me this recipe to try and since then it has become one of my go to recipes for a quick and easy breakfast or brunch dish when we have company. Over the years I have added pecans and raisins to the dish which just makes it even more delicious.
As I mentioned in last week's column, this is my last recipe to share with y'all. I do hope that over the past couple of years some of my family recipes have made it to the supper table to be enjoyed with your family and friends. I was never one to take a liking to complicated recipes with a list of ingredients I don't keep on hand. I'm just an old fashioned home cook that enjoys cooking up meals from my childhood and creating new ones to pass down to my Grandchildren. I'm lucky in that all of my Grandchildren have an interest in cooking, at least so far they do. I try to include them when I am cooking, even the smallest task seems to put a smile on their little faces just as it did mine when my Grandmothers would encourage me to help them in the kitchen. They even made washing dishes seem fun back then, somewhere along the way the fun of washing dishes went plum out the window as I got older. Well, as long as I can keep my little ones excited about being in the kitchen, regardless of the task, I have the opportunity to pass on down these family recipes and stories so that long after I am gone, they can continue to carry on family traditions as my Grandparents did with me.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
1 can/roll of cinnamon rolls (refrigerated biscuit section of store)
2 eggs
1/4 C. heavy cream
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 T. corn syrup
butter for greasing the pan
Heavily grease a casserole dish with the butter. Open the can of cinnamon rolls and unroll each one and cut the strips into four pieces. Place these strips in the bottom of your casserole dish. Whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, vanilla and corn syrup. Pour this evenly over the cinnamon roll strips. Using a fork stir is just a little to get everything evenly distributed. Baked uncovered at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove and spread the icing that came with the rolls across the top. Serve warm.