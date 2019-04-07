This bread has been around in my family for as long as I can remember. Mama made this just about every weekend and she would use them as her "buns" for sandwiches the next week. I don't make them as often as she did but every now and then I whip these up just for snacking. Light, airy and yummy...they are also good toasted with jelly for breakfast.
To be honest, I really didn't care for cloud bread when I was younger. It just didn't appeal to me like a good ole biscuit or slice of fresh baked bread. But, once I was older it grew on me and it really does make for a good breakfast or sandwich.
My grandchildren are just the opposite of me, they ask for me to make it when they are here for long stays, they love it toasted and use it to dip in their runny sop eggs at breakfast. The thought of sopping it in my eggs never crossed my mind when I was younger, but I learned from those sweet children just how tasty that can be as I do it right along with them now.
Cloud Bread
3 eggs, room temp.
3 T. cottage cheese (I find that whole milk cottage cheese works best)
1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
1 packet artificial sweetener, like Splenda
Separate the eggs making sure no yolk gets into the white. In a bowl mix together the egg yolks, cottage cheese and sweetener. In another whip the egg whites and cream of tartar until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the egg whites into the yolk mixture. Generously spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Using a large spoon, place the mixture into large rounds on the baking sheet. Bake them in a 300 degree oven for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool completely. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
