CITY AND STATE: Chapmanville, West Virginia
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: Cody has selflessly worked in the medical field for over 15 years. Starting his career out as an EMT, he is the true definition of a hard worker. After working 11 years in EMS ending his career as a CCT Medic, he decided to apply to nursing school. For two years he worked full time while taking classes and is now the director of nursing for ResCare just two years after completing nursing school. In his spare time, he puts his talents to use by being a volunteer firefighter for the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department. When he’s not saving lives in some shape or form, he enjoys spending time with his son, Cowen, and volunteering with various local organizations. All healthcare workers deserve to be recognized for their selfless work during this entire pandemic. This one just holds a special place in my heart.
— Submitted by Cortney Perry of Chapmanville, West Virginia