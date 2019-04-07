Many times some of our favorite collectibles enter a gray dimension where they are no longer appreciated and their value plummets. This can happen for a number of reasons and the word time has a lot to do with it.
As time moves on and folks age some their favorites are no longer the present generation's chosen collectible. The past generation may have loved the 'Precious Moments' figurines but this generation doesn't seem to have such a high a regard for them. Many figurines once manufactured in the United States had a handmade touch whereas now most of these items are mass produced in third world countries. The market is overstocked with them and today's families view them simply as home dcor objects instead of keepers.
Fads come and go with time and yesterday's fads are not always today's fads. For example Beanie Babies were ridiculous in price at one point in time due to a fad. These small stuffed animals just didn't have staying power and many shrug and want to know why they were so important to collectors. There is a book out that explains this whole phenomenon if one is interested in reading up on the psychology of the event. "The Great Beanie Baby Bubble" by Zac Bissonnette discusses how the supply and demand factor was manipulated so that the public wanted what it couldn't find. Read the book for more details.
Time has changed the way we collect things. Once we might have believed a company that said their plate was a 'limited edition' because we could only shop in one community at a time or through catalogs that enhanced that idea. Technology has changed all that - now we can pretty much find anything we want and lots of it if we look hard enough. The 'limited edition' has proved to be bogus on many fronts and folks are aware of it. Hence many of those 'limited edition' plates are found to be not so limited and the prices show it thus the number of collectors has dwindled.
Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that has people collecting all sorts of things, however it's not an emotion for a particular object that can be passed on. Roy Rogers was a hero to many older Americans as children and they have collected his memorabilia but today's children have no connection to him. Today's children will probably be collecting Pokemon goods as adults and Roy just may fade into the woodwork.
Jean McClelland writes about antiques for The Herald-Dispatch.