Food is just so fascinating to me. I keep reminding myself it's not unusual the things I find interesting, since I have declared a couple of times I think it's my calling to first be an entrepreneur; but then I say food is my calling as well but I am sure food found me, I didn't find it. There are too many things to count that I consider very intriguing. But I LOVE to talk to people about what they eat in a day. If you were sitting in front of me, I'd ask you so many questions, but not the big project recipes you have pinned, or the beautiful meal prep you put on Instagram. I'd ask you, like, actually, in real, unfiltered life, "what did you eat today?"
I log into my fitness pal account where logging food and exercise is an everyday thing. Back in the day, I would totally manipulate my allotted calories and protein by pigging out on a bowl of popcorn with a soda and eat a piece of plain white chicken in the evening and call it day. But what was most appealing to me was reading everyone else's daily food diary. I was impressed at how so many were very serious with their food intake carefully balancing it to their daily required needs. Not me - I wanted cake, and I'd gladly sacrifice a day's worth of healthy food for it.
Today, I eat much more clean. I balance food and moderation more responsibly. It's my new way of life. I'll still eat that cake I crave but I do it no more than once a week, if that. I don't crave sugary snacks as I used to when I included more protein in my life. This recipe is a frequent dish I eat. It's so simple and fresh and it has corn tortillas, so that's a plus. And in case you're wondering what I ate today, here it is: I had coffee with cream, a small salad with 3 ounces of chicken breast, a handful of popcorn and this chicken tostada for dinner.
CHICKEN TOSTADAS
1 cup chicken breast, cubed
1 avocado, sliced
10 cherry tomatoes, sliced
1 jalapeno pepper, sliced
Cilantro
Sour cream
Corn tortillas
Limes
Red onion, sliced
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
In a skillet drizzle with a little oil. Place a corn tortilla in the pan and top with chicken, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, onion, sour cream, squeeze of lime juice and cheddar cheese. Grill until brown. Top with another tortilla and flip over to brown the other side. Repeat until the ingredients are gone.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.