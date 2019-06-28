By ZOE YATES
For HD Media
On Saturday, June 15, Dino Beckett, Jody Gooslin, and Murphy Poindexter hosted what they referred to as a "soft opening" to celebrate their recent acquisition of the historic Mountaineer Hotel.
Those attending included Brad Roberts and Stuart Cameron, of the Canadian folk-rock band Crash Test Dummies, and Michele Varian, a New York-based interior designer and business owner.
Roberts and Cameron performed a handful of songs in an intimate concert.
"We are trying to use the hotel as a base to create community," Poindexter said.
To him, music is a great way to bring people together and establish communities.
"There is amazing music from Appalachia. We want the Mountaineer to be a place to share, collaborate and showcase."
He met Roberts and Cameron two years ago, when he booked them for a show in South Africa, and has remained friends with the pair, so their visit seemed like a natural fit.
The visitors were impressed with Williamson and all it had to offer, particularly the trails. Prior to the concert, some of them decided to spend the day riding the trails for the first time.
Cameron had especially high praise for the trails, stating "I have personally never seen anything like this, and cannot wait to do it again. The trails are unlike any in the entire world."
Poindexter, Beckett and Gooslin don't intend to stop here; the three of them are already talking to a variety of local musicians about playing at the historic Mountaineer Hotel.
The three recently purchased the hotel from Williamson attorney Mark Mitchell.