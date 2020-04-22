I’ve had heartburn since 1981. My beloved’s Uncle Burgess and Aunt Deloris encouraged me back then to put my Pepto Bismol in the fridge. Game changer. Chilled Pepto is MUCH easier to get down!
Over the years, I’ve tried different remedies and modified diets to fix my problem. Though it was a nagging thorn in my side, I never really addressed it or asked a doctor about it until I thought I was having a heart attack a few years ago. Now with life-changing medicine, it is under control.
There is a delicious case of heartburn in the New Testament I yearn for and don’t ever want to get over. Luke 24 tells us the story. Two of Jesus’ followers were disappointed as they traveled home from Jerusalem that first Easter morning. Their minds were jumbled and spirits low over the events of the Passover weekend. They were confused about all that had transpired. It was a seven-mile walk — plenty of time to review the details.
That’s when Jesus showed up! The guys were obviously downcast. Jesus asked what they had been talking about. Cleopas wanted to know if He was a stranger to the area. (In these parts, he would’ve started with, “What the thunder?!”) They began to tell Jesus their version of everything that had transpired over the previous days.
As they walked, Jesus scolded them for their unbelief and then went on to explain what ALL the Scriptures had said about Him. What a walk!
I love the part where He pretended He was going farther. Walking slowly … waiting for their invitation … “Stay with us,” they encouraged. (I want to put an exclamation point at the end of that sentence, for sure!)
Inside at the table, Jesus took bread, gave thanks, broke it and began to give it to them. Suddenly their eyes were opened, and they knew it was Him. I LOVE what they asked! “Weren’t our hearts burning within us while He talked with us … and opened the Scriptures to us?” Shew! That’s a great case of heartburn right there!
How does this story apply to today? Are you downcast because of the coronavirus pandemic? I’ll admit I have been up, down and all around as time goes on … and on … and on.
Cleopas reported “…but we had hoped that He was the One…” Have you felt like that through quarantine? Did you have hope in Jesus? Did you think
His plan was better than this? Are you confused about how things are playing out? As the coronavirus numbers grow, does it seem like the size of Jesus and His presence have diminished?
Like Cleopas and his friend, do I need to be retold some things? Do you? Jesus opened up the Scriptures to remind them — and us. Go to the Word and hear it again: Our hope is STILL in the Lord! He is STILL the God of the Bible! He is STILL good! He is STILL able! This is our Red Sea, our Goliath, our Jericho, our lion’s den. He WILL deliver us!
While I’m “safe” at home, it’s important for me to use the time for good. I want to have an ongoing burning in my heart for talking and listening to Him and His Word now AND when quarantine is over!