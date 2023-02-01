Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

My beloved spoke words to me this week that cut me to the quick. I was minding my own business, not bothering anybody, when he announced, “I believe it’s time to take down the Christmas decorations.” I did not respond.

I hate this time of year: the un-decorating of all things Christmas. I love the colors, the lights, the tree and want the season to go on FOREVER! But, alas, it cannot. To be fair, and don’t tell my better half this: I knew it was time. While I’m not over it, most other reasonable people are. They’re forging ahead into Valentine’s Day, then St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

