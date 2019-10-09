I did not get the gift of hair styling. I still don’t know exactly how to curl, poof and style. So every day, there’s a kerfuffle in our bathroom.
Each morning I wash and dry my hair, following it up with a curling iron. I fluff and puff it to a semi-desired style and then spray with hairspray. I say, “HELMET OF SALVATION!” loudly when my beloved is around, before he fake coughs. At that moment, if I will leave it alone, allowing the spray to dry for a few seconds, it will be alright. But the thing is, I NEVER just leave it alone. Then I have to re-fluff my hair with the dryer, poof it and then re-spray. This goes on until I run out of time. By then, my hair has the texture of a Brillo pad.
The other day, I had had enough. I kept thinking “When you keep doing the same thing, you will get the same thing,” and “Nothing changes if nothing changes.” Clearly, that means if I fix my hair the same way every time, I’m going to get the same look. I HAD to do something different! So, I did the craziest thing: I turned my head UPSIDE DOWN and sprayed the hairspray. Definitely a different outcome!
Forget me turning my head upside down, did you know that two guys in the New Testament were accused of turning the WORLD upside down?!
First, in Acts 16, Paul and Silas were seized, dragged, stripped, beaten and thrown into the inner part of the jail with their feet in stocks for spreading the gospel. Unthwarted and unbroken, the two men took their message to a different crowd. They were found praying and singing at midnight, and the other prisoners were listening to them.
A few verses and 100 miles later, Paul and his companions went to Thessalonica, where he preached in the synagogue for three days and a great number trusted in Jesus! But some of the Jews became jealous and rounded up some scoundrels and started a riot in the city. When they couldn’t find Paul and Silas, they dragged their friend Jason and some of the brothers to the officials saying, “These men who have turned the world upside down have come here now, too!” They were accused of “turning the world upside down”!
Several years ago, Dan Garland, one of my favorite preachers and former evangelism director for the KY Baptist Convention, was preaching on this story of Paul, Silas and their friend, Jason, in Acts 17. He boldly challenged, “Are YOU turning the world upside down or are you just a Baptist?!” Whoa! I noted it in the margin of my Bible to remember FOREVER!
I have to ask myself — again: Am I turning the world upside down? Am I being salt and light in a dark world? Or am I just a church member? Do I care about the lost at all? Am I comfortable with the fact that there are over 3,000,000 Kentuckians who do not attend church on Sundays?
My hope is not for us to be dragged, beaten or thrown into jail for our beliefs, but let’s make an effort to do SOMETHING! Let’s turn the world upside down with this Jesus we say we know!