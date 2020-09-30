A few days ago, David bounded into our dental office to have his teeth cleaned. Because of COVID, parents now wait in the car. He didn’t care; he’s 8 and full of personality and independence. I had the pleasure of working with him. We chit-chatted about how he was doing through the coronavirus. After giving the brushing spiel, I asked him how many chicken nuggets he thought he could eat without throwing up. (It’s a fair question.) Taking his eyes from the TV, he leaned up and announced, “Actually, I read a random article on my phone that a guy ate 400 and was paralyzed.” “Wow!” I responded and then, “Dude! You have a phone?!” He sure did!
Just before Dr. Boyd came to examine his teeth, I asked the magical question: “David, what do you want to be when you grow up?” With loads of enthusiasm he exclaimed, “I want to be an astronaut!” Now that’s a worthy goal! I’m sure lots of boys dream of flying into space. But he wasn’t finished. “I want to swim in the lakes of Saturn’s moon Titan!” I blinked several times. “What?!” I asked. Maybe I’d misunderstood. He repeated his dream without a stammer. Holy moly! What the thunder was Titan, and who knew Saturn had moons with lakes?! I always carry a pen and paper. You never know when something important will need to be written down. I scribbled “swim, lakes of Sat moons, Titan.” I was going to have to Google that! (I did! It’s real!)
When Dr. Boyd came to sit down, I asked, “David, tell Dr. Boyd what you want to be when you grow up!” And he did. With the exact words and excitement. I love working with kids!
When I was young, I dreamed of being a ballerina. One whole summer I rode around the bottom where we lived wearing thick winter tights under my boyish blue jean shorts on my banana seat bicycle. I can take a second for you to picture it.
David’s enthusiasm made me realize that the dreamer in me is not broken but has certainly been squelched by 2020. I’ve been busy washing my hands and wearing a mask but have forgotten that there are still great things ahead!
Joel 2:28 and Acts 2:17 reminds: “I will pour out my Spirit… Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions.”
This most difficult year truly been a time for dreams and visions. It’s been the year of thinking out of the box, the year of Plan B. Every pastor, preacher, teacher, student, missionary, business owner, employee, doctor, nurse, etc., has had to change the way they do everything! But God is not dead. He is not asleep. He’s not on vacation. He still has plans for us!
While I don’t plan on eating 400 chicken nuggets or swimming in the lakes of Saturn’s moons, I can dream of ways to be used as an instrument in His hands! Instead of focusing on the daily numbers, I need to keep my eyes on daily opportunities where I can spread the good news!