At the jail last Sunday, female inmates sat in the floor as we studied the first part of the Christmas story. Due to the numbers incarcerated, we were squeezed into the visitation room. No one complained.

We always begin by telling them why we’re there. We want to remind them that God sees them and still loves them dearly. To be truthful, these girls desperately need to hear that. (Doesn’t everyone?) Many of them have burned so many bridges-ALL the bridges. More than a few have no family left to turn to.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media.

@yahoo.com.

