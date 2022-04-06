Denzel was not wrong.
The well-known actor counseled his friend, Will Smith, after the slap heard ‘round the world at the Oscars last Sunday night.
Smith had marched on stage and unexpectedly socked presenter Chris Rock in the face after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife. Everyone watching was stunned.
Later, when he won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, an emotional Smith shared words Denzel Washington had spoken after the incident: “At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.”
Oscars aside, it’s a real thing. And in the Bible. If you’re not convinced, just ask Elijah after his duel on Mount Caramel with the prophets of Baal. Or Simon Peter after the Last Supper with Jesus. Or someone who has just come back from a mission trip or trying their best to live for the Lord. From the exhilarating mountaintop to the depressing bottom of the valley in just moments.
First Kings 18 reports the miraculous events on Mount Carmel. Elijah challenged 450 prophets of Baal to prove whose god was real. It was the best day — a glorious day where God sent fire from heaven, confirming to everyone there that He was the One True and Living God. Surely, Elijah’s mind raced and heart soared with all that transpired!
One chapter later, Elijah was on the run and felt like giving up. Mountaintop to valley in just moments.
In the upper room, Jesus shared Passover with His disciples, speaking things hard to understand. Soon after having his feet washed by the Messiah, Peter boldly declared, “Lord, I am ready to go with you to prison and to death.” That seemed to be true a short time later on the Mount of Olives when Jesus was being arrested. Defending Jesus, Peter quickly and courageously drew his sword. He struck the high priest’s servant, cutting off his ear (John 18:10).
Fifteen verses after, Peter denied three times that he knew Jesus. Mountaintop to valley in just moments.
Years later, Simon Peter penned First Peter 5:8, “Be alert! Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” Often at your highest moment, on your best days.
The Apostle Paul encouraged the church in Ephesus (and believers today) to be on guard: “Put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand,” Ephesians 6:13. He didn’t say if the day of evil comes, but when. He mentions “stand” twice in one verse. Not in our own strength, but in the Lord and HIS mighty power.
With Elijah, Simon Peter and others in the Bible, God still had a plan for their lives, a re-start, a Plan B. God is faithful and forgiving, doing the same for us if we ask. An encouraging verse for days in the valley and a demonstration of God’s grace is Psalm 40:2: “He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; He set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand.”I’ve been on the mountaintop to valley roller coaster numerous times. Thankfully, my stuff is not on live television!