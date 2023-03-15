Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

It was a delicious meal, shared with good friends. We had found a retro Italian place an hour away-new for all of us. The appetizers were yummy. I had never had cheese fonduta before. Now it’s a favorite. A take on cheese fondue, we dipped chunks of sourdough bread, pepperoncini, and salami in a delicious goo made of several cheeses. There was also fresh bread to dredge through olive oil and spices.

I can remember the first time I saw the whole bread and oil thing thinking, “Eewww! That’s not for me.” Until I tasted it. My tastebuds were in heaven. Olive oil and bread were both in the tabernacle (Leviticus 24), so it’s almost Biblical to eat it.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

