In October of 1980, my beloved and I raced to the state line and got married — against my mother’s wishes. We were 18 and madly in love. She thought we were crazy.

Standing in the belfry of the Wise County, Virginia, courthouse, we repeated vows that sealed us in matrimony: “to have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part.” In truth, we had absolutely no clue what the words meant or what lay ahead. We were 18!

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media.

