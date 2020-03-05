Do you ever think about what it’s like in heaven? Since my mom went to be with Jesus, I’ve been thinking about it a lot.
Second Corinthians 5 encourages us that being absent from the body means believers are with the Lord. And I believe that! Since my mother is not here, that means she is WITH HIM! Talk about relief! Whew, and praise the Lord!
When Colossians 3:2 calls out, “Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things,” that’s EXACTLY what I’m doing. Now, I ponder what’s going on up there. And I have lots of questions!
I can picture the song “I Can Only Imagine” playing out in my mind. My mom loved Jesus, so when she saw Him she probably cried. But what then?!
I’m wondering … when you get to heaven, are all your believing family members lined up to see you? Like in a tunnel at a football game? Do they call your name over a loud-speaker so they know who is coming next? Is there a ginormous white board listing new arrivals?
When you get to heaven, is there an orientation you go through so you will know where everything is? And do Bible “greats” have break-out sessions where you can stop by and get the details? “Moses is in mansion #301, Noah in #120, Simon Peter #402…” I want the scoop on it all!
Are their “regions” in heaven? Do all the Kentuckians hang out together in one spot? Will I still have an accent?!
Is there coffee in heaven? I want to think there is! I picture my mom sitting at a table with Corrie ten Boom, Harriet Tubman and Mary the mother of Jesus. In my mind, I see them talking and laughing -- all women of courage.
And who has “cloud duty”? Do they take turns? You may call them cirrus, cumulus or stratus, but I call them amazing! Every day, the sky displays a breath-taking work of art for us to behold if we only look up. Do you see it, too? One day last week, it looked as if three different abstract artists had worked on it. Yesterday evening, there were layers upon layers of fluffy clouds from bright white, to light blue and then a deeper slate blue. Whose turn was that?! (I’m not very artistic, so I don’t know if it will ever be me.)
It has only been a few weeks since my sweet mother has been in heaven, yet it seems like it’s already been a year. It still hurts deeply. But … I am choosing -- hourly, daily -- to think of the good things and still have joy. I’m trusting the God she trusted, and I’m looking forward to seeing her again! Then I will know all the answers!