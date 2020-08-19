In the movies, a woman who’s on the run stands before a nasty sink with a pair of rusty scissors. She clips her long locks here and then there without even looking. Suddenly her appearance is transformed! Looking nothing like before, she is now a darling with the cutest haircut on earth. No one will be searching for her! (It happened twice in the Bourne series!)
In reality, a 50+ not on-the-run female stands before a clean sink with a pair of shiny, like new scissors and clips her shoulder length hair here and there without looking. Too many snips later hoping to even things out, she must call her husband from the other room to repair the damage. He might even have to shave her neck because it’s now so short in the back.
I texted my beautician to tell her what I had done. When she saw me later in town, I didn’t want her to think I had turned to another for hair care.
I’m a hair cutter from way back. In second grade, I cut my bangs to the scalp the day before school pictures were taken. I’ve given myself bad cuts too many times to count and have learned the hard way to never say, “How bad could this be?” with scissors in hand.
Haircuts are mentioned several times in the Bible. (Delilah couldn’t be trusted with scissors, either.) Though Scripture doesn’t mention much about how to cut hair in a stylish way, it does give us guidance on what we need to “cut out” of our lives.
In the book of Colossians, Paul wrote from prison: “… rid yourselves of (or “cut out”) … anger, rage, slander and filthy language from your lips.” Anger is a strong spirit of dislike or animosity, a settled feeling of hatred. Rage (or wrath) describes violent uncontrollable anger. Slander is defined as making false and damaging statements about someone. Filthy language means filthy language.
Life, regarding the coronavirus or not, can be frustrating. In our frustration, it’s easy to get angry. Anger, expressed or held in, gives way to rage. Rage’s lips are filled with hurtful, damaging words and suddenly, we find we have lost complete control of our tongues or minds. As followers of Christ, Paul calls us in Colossians 3:9-10 to put off the old ways and put on the new. We can’t do it alone. Our Heavenly Father waits for us to bring Him our frustrations and anger. He is big enough to have answers and help us deal with it.
After the cutting out or getting rid of, Paul challenges us to put on some things: “Therefore, God’s chosen ones, holy and loved, put on heartfelt compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience, accepting one another and forgiving one another …” These days compassion and kindness are more refreshing than a handful of sanitizer!
No worries about my not-so-great haircut. It will grow out — again. And with an N95 mask, a surgical mask and a face shield, it’ll look fine.