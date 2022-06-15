I love a good deal, and I love markers. So, when there’s a good deal on markers, you can count me in.
When I found Crayola Classic 10-pack markers on sale a while back, I snatched them up. Labeled “Preferred by Teachers,” I knew they would be just right for children’s church or Wednesday Nite Kidz. I tucked them away for future use.
As I prepped for last Sunday morning’s children’s church, I found the Crayola Classic 10-pack “Preferred by Teachers” children’s markers in the closet. Perfect! I pictured what all the little ones would create.
We were studying from John 21 when Jesus had breakfast with the disciples. It’s a delicious story and one of my faves. It also includes a miraculous catch of 153 fish. With story, great helpers and crafts lined up, I looked forward to sharing the lesson.
On Sunday morning, the kids were coloring construction paper fish to glue on their “nets.” An 18-month-old newbie -- who wouldn’t stay in the nursery but consented to stay with us -- had a purple Crayola Classic “Preferred by Teachers” marker in hand. I watched across the table as she suddenly took said marker and colored her chin and neck. In the wink of an eye.
A 2-year-old beside her, in like fashion, colored her hand thoroughly with a brown maker and then up and down one arm. I grabbed the wipes and began rubbing both girls’ fingers and hands. “Girls, we only want to color our fish,” I gently instructed.
Two wipes in, it wasn’t coming off. That was odd. I reached for the marker box.
Those discounted, brightly colored Crayola Classic children’s markers -- touted as “Preferred by teachers” -- WERE. NOT. WASHABLE.
Who does that? Who even makes nonwashable markers these days? And what lame-brained person would purchase them -- even at a reduced price? Unfortunately, that would be me.
Suddenly, it hit me. The girl with the new brown zig zags up and down her arm had a dance recital right after church. Yikes! We had to gently get it all off before that.
There are so many things I want for our church kids. I want them to know that Jesus loves them. Always and forever. And I want them to love Him back. I hope they and their parents will walk in His ways. I hope that growing up in church will leave a wonderful, permanent mark on their hearts that won’t ever come off -- even with wipes or soap.
I want that for you, too. I want you to know that Jesus loves you -- always and forever. And I want you to love Him back. I hope you will walk in His ways until your last step and breath. I hope you will teach your kids and grandkids and neighbors and co-workers about Him, too.
When they look back, the little kids who are now in children’s church probably won’t remember drawing on themselves, but I pray they will have a warm memory of being cared for and taught about Jesus.