Fifty years ago this week, a young pastor walked down a Red Dog road in Jerry Bottom of Huddy, Kentucky. He was 23 years-old and was making the rounds in his brand new mission field.
I’m not sure how his morning had gone, where he had been or to whom he had spoken. All I know is that the Holy Spirit directed him into my yard with perfect timing.
On that very day, my family moved to a new area — Jerry Bottom, to be exact. As we pulled up to our new house in a station wagon with wood paneling, the young preacher stepped into the yard.
He introduced himself as Bro. Bob Norman. He was the new pastor at the church we would be attending: First Baptist of Belfry. Bro. Bob asked my mom if he could talk to my sister and me. Unaware that our lives were about to change forever, we made our way to a couch in the new family room.
When Bro. Bob shared the plan of salvation, sitting side by side, we both gladly accepted Jesus as our Savior! We would be baptized the next Sunday.
That day, Aug. 20, 1971, I had absolutely no clue what I was getting into. I gave all the heart I had to Jesus, and I know without a doubt it was real. I needed Jesus!
My sister and I went to Sunday School on Sunday mornings and learned all the Bible trivia possible in Training Union on Sunday nights. We were ninjas at Bible Baseball. (Bro. Bob’s wife, Elaine, was our teacher.) Excited about being a Christian, I took my new KJV Bible to school.
When I said I needed Jesus, I was being honest. It was the Lord Himself who brought us through difficult times at home. My sister and I learned from our mother to trust in Him when life was hard. She also taught us to hide God’s Word in our hearts.
God has been so faithful through every stage of my life. I’m not perfect and won’t be this side of heaven. My beloved and I celebrate spiritual birthdays more than physical birthdays, so the thought of me being saved for 50 years is big deal. I feel that being a Christian for five decades, I should be like a Bible genius or someone who never messes up — one of those white-haired women who smile and say godly things all the time, but I’m just me … thankful for a precious Father who loves me more than I deserve and blesses me with His presence. I’m still in awe of His unconditional love!
If you know Jesus as your Savior, ponder that day of decision for a minute. Let it stir your heart with good memories and the warmth of being immensely treasured. When the world is going crazy and mountains seem to be falling into the seas (Ps. 46:2), it’s good to know that He is our refuge and strength.
If you don’t know Jesus, how are you making? Through even one day? How are you surviving a pandemic? What are you putting your trust in? He longs to have a relationship with you!
Fifty years later, I am so thankful Bro. Bob followed the Lord’s leading that day. It changed my life forever!