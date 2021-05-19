“Maybe it just wasn’t your turn,” I told the young lady. “Maybe it wasn’t for you,” I went on.
Upset at being left out of a non-church project, she was surprised at my comments, expecting something a little warm and fuzzy. Still, my words were true.
We often yearn to be connected, included, involved. We fear missing out on a good time or even a bad time. We don’t want to be left out.
I get it. We pray for God to open and close doors in our lives. Sometimes we don’t get to do the things we want … and it’s OK. He still has a plan; it’s just not our turn.
It’s a lesson I’ve learned myself. My plan is not always the BEST plan.
Several years ago, our church was planning a mission trip to Haiti. All the slots had been filled, except one. I had signed up to go. So had Stacy. Two women, one slot. My beloved, the pastor, was going to flip a coin to see which of us got to be on the team.
Before he did, I came to my senses. I had been on several trips before; Stacy had not. I could go another time. It just wasn’t my turn.
Because STACY went to Haiti and I did not, a baby’s life was saved! No kidding.
Stacy is a baby holder. I am not. If she saw you this minute and you held even an ugly baby, she would beg you to hold it. I would not.
One day while that mission team was serving in Haiti, a long line waited to see the doctors. After Bible school activities, Stacy returned to the clinic to help. As she passed the long line of Haitians, she spotted someone with an infant. “May I hold your baby?” she asked.
Taking the baby boy in her arms, Stacy learned that it was actually his aunt who’d held him. He had been abandoned by his mother. He wasn’t there to see the doctor, but the aunt was. Stacy knew right away that something was wrong with the baby. He was lifeless. Making her way through the crowd, Stacy presented him to the doctors. They found that he was dangerously dehydrated. IVs were started STAT. He had IVs that day and several following days. Many prayers were uttered. Though it was unlikely at first, he survived! Praise the Lord! Because it was STACY’S turn to be in Haiti and not mine.
God has a plan for us. It is unique and specific for us. It’s not someone else’s plan. He will open doors for us. When He does, we will praise His Name and probably share it on social media.
When God closes doors, let’s stop knocking on them, trusting He is up to something else.
Of course, it’s disappointing when we don’t get to do what our heart desires. Knowing that God is a kind and gracious God who puts our daily puzzle pieces together can help alleviate the frustration and give us a heavenly perspective.
Moses didn’t lead the people into the Promised Land. Daniel wasn’t in the fire with his three friends. David did not build the temple. It just wasn’t their turn, and it was OK. God had a different plan.