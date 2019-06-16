I've loved "missions" for over 30 years. According to Google, one definition of the word mission is "the calling of a Christian organization to go out into the world and spread its faith". Sounds right.
Back in the 1990s, college students who were summer missionaries came to our church in Belfry telling exciting stories of lives who were changed by the gospel. "I want to go! I want to go!" I yelled inside. But how could God use me? I was married with two kids. Missionaries had to be single, I ignorantly told God one Sunday night.
Not long after, our then-pastor, Steve Rice, told us of an opportunity up north. My beloved and I - with kids in tow - went on our first mission trip to the foreign country of Lorain, Ohio. Around 50 went from our church! It changed our lives.
It was on that first mission trip that my beloved began to feel called by God to do something more. He is now a pastor and passionate about sharing the gospel. Over the years, we have had opportunities to do missions in other countries, sharing through Bible School and medical/dental clinics.
It took me too long to realize that I don't have to go out of town or the country to be a missionary. I am, in fact, "on mission" every day, wherever I am - at work, in my community. God can and will give me opportunities to share His Word if I am watching and willing.
I read about missionaries and pray for missionaries each day. I am passionate about missions.
This week, I had the opportunity to go to the Southern Baptist Convention for the very first time. It was in Birmingham, Alabama. (I will have you know we ate our weight in BBQ.) I was thrilled to attend a Sending Celebration, which honored 26 newly appointed international missionaries.
Paul Chitwood, president of the International Mission Board, presented the courageous men and women who would soon be serving in countries all over the world. (I was glad the lights were turned off. I ugly cried through the whole thing!)
In just a few sentences, they told of how God had saved them and was now calling them to go into the uttermost parts of the earth to share Jesus. Some of them were very young and had children while some were retired, still willing to serve the Lord in foreign places. Europe, Africa, Mexico and Asia were a few of their mission fields.
Several of the new missionaries were shown only in silhouette. They will be going to places where they will likely be in danger. They have other occupations which will allow them entrance into their countries of service. Safety is a concern, yet they are still going. In his article on imb.org, "Why Missionaries Go to Dangerous Places", Jerry Rankin, former president of the IMB, wrote "Missionaries go to places of danger for the sake of the gospel because they have resolved to not live for the comforts, security, and success of this world. Rather, they have surrendered their lives to make a difference for eternity." Puts things in perspective, doesn't it?
As we sang a praise song, the new missionaries carried lighted banners through the arena; each one showing their place of service. Their lights made a difference.
The new missionaries are inspiring! They are going across the world, while we sometimes put off going across the yard, the street or the county to share the good news of Christ. Often, in America, we are not concerned about our safety, but about embarrassment or offending. We tiptoe around without saying a word while people all around us are dying without Jesus. I don't want it to stay that way!
Jesus told the disciples, "you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth," Acts 1:8. Single, married, with kids or without, we can be His witnesses, too!
Lord, please help me to be your witness! Even when I am afraid, help me to be "on mission" every day and go where you want me to go!
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.