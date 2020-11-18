The people had turned from God … again. There would be consequences.
A new ruler had come to power. He would destroy everything they held dear. Every aspect of their lives would be changed, and not for the good.
Sweeping into the country, Nebuchadnezzar besieged the capital and plundered the temple, taking captive the smartest, most beautiful and those in perfect physical shape.
It would be a long journey for the hostages. According to some sources, it was a 500-mile trek. They had no idea what lay ahead. They did not know how long they would live in captivity or if they would ever see their families again.
Ripped from their homeland and thrust into the pagan city of Babylon, these brightest and best faced temptation immediately. No one from home would be watching if they caved to worldly desires.
Of those taken, a handful were determined to follow their upbringing. They resolved (decided in advance) that they would not defile themselves. While they learned the culture, language and literature of their new home, they were still committed to serving the One True God.
Difficult times were ahead. They would face obstacles and persecution. The heat would be turned up on their faith. For Daniel, his habit of praying would draw unsolicited attention leading straight to the lion’s den. There was coming a day when three of them — Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego — would be thrown into a raging fire.
In the book of Daniel, we have numerous examples of how to face adversity in our present uncertain times:
- Daniel used tact when speaking to Ashpenaz, the king’s official. Though he did not agree with what they had been asked to do, he used his words wisely. God caused him to have favor with the official.
- Daniel prayed often. In the morning, in the evening, at noon (Psalm 55:17), in crisis, for direction. It’s a good habit to follow.
- Pressed to bow to another god, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego absolutely and fearlessly refused, clinging to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Trusting Him fully, God was with them and delivered them all.
- Daniel and his friends were determined to do what was right no matter what pressure was applied, regardless of the personal cost. If we, too, resolve to obey God, the decision will already be made when trouble or temptation comes. “We will get into trouble if we have not previously decided where to draw the line,” NIV Study Bible.
These Hebrew boys no doubt remembered the stories of what God had done in the past for their people in Egypt, at the Red Sea, at Jericho. They had no clue that what He was going to do in THEIR lives would still be encouraging believers 2,500 years later!
Read in the book of Daniel, and let your heart be stirred and encouraged!
Father, help us to resolve to stand firm in uncertain circumstances. Help us to remember the stories of old and remember that You are alive and well today, working for our good. Amen.