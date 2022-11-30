Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

It is my great privilege to be a dental assistant at a pediatric practice.

Most people despise going to the dentist. They hate it like, well, a toothache. In spite of that, helping kids and teenagers have cavities filled or teeth wiggled out (a.k.a. pulled) is my favorite thing ever.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

