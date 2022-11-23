Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The difference between a Northern cook and a Southern one is often revealed at the holidays.

I married a man from the South. He was living at Sidney, Kentucky, at the time, but he had roots in Georgia and Florida. He came from a place of black-eyed peas, savory ham and cornbread dressing — where a “pig tail in the beans” quite literally meant the tail of a pig in the beans. (I fished it out once at a family reunion.)

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you