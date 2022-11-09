Several years ago, I started having chest pains — not terrible, but consistent. It concerned me, but I kept it to myself.
Just before that, totally unsolicited, my pharmacist friend mentioned that heart disease is a leading cause of death in women over 50. Yay. I was over 50.
After a few weeks of chest pain, tingling began in my arm. Together, they were classic signs of a heart attack. I could no longer put it off; it was time to do something.
My beloved rushed me to the ER. After much testing and a night in the hospital, they found that it was not my heart at all. I had GERD, which is similar to acid reflux.
I wasn’t having a heart attack and was thankful! After digesting the news, I realized I’d had heartburn for over 30 years but never addressed it. Pepto Bismol became a staple in my life in 1981.
Now, every morning, I take a little pill (Nexium) that keeps me from experiencing all that burning discomfort. One small thing changed everything. It’s a habit for me. A good one. It enables me to eat many regular foods I had been missing.
I don’t ever skip taking my medicine either and have only missed twice in the years that have passed. When I did, the old pain quickly returned.
There is one other small thing that changed everything: reading my Bible every morning before the day begins. Years ago, I tried to read it after my family had gone to bed. Sitting in the recliner, all alone in the silence … I was asleep within minutes. Tired from the day, I snoozed as soon as I was still. I don’t remember anything I read back then.
To be truthful, growing up I only read my Bible so I could mark the box on the Sunday School envelope we filled out each week in class. If I went to bed without reading, I’d jump up, grab my Bible, open it to some random place and read a verse. I so wanted to mark that box!
God’s Word is good medicine I need on a daily basis. For me, it’s best taken first thing. In the quiet of the morning at the table with my Life Application Study Bible and a big mug of Dunkin Donuts coffee. I no longer read to mark a box, but to hear the precious voice of my Heavenly Father. He always has something to say.
Last year, I began writing down the Scriptures I read and make notes about how God speaks to me through them. (I use the HEAR acronym Robby Gallaty and Chris Swain mention in their book “Replicate.”) Sometimes I write many words, some days only a few. It has been such a big blessing. Another small thing that changed everything.
The takeaways ... If you suffer from the signs of a heart attack, get help immediately. Don’t put it off! If you have been diagnosed with GERD or acid reflux, take your medicine on a regular basis. (You’ll feel so much better.) Most importantly, if you haven’t already, start a daily regimen of God’s Word. While one small dose of Nexium each morning changes my day and life, reading the Bible in the a.m. makes an even bigger impact.