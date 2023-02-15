Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Do they eat cake in heaven? That’s one of the things I’m pondering today. My mom went to heaven three years ago this morning at 7 a.m. Sometimes my brain spins with what’s going on up there. The term “heaven-iversary” seems appropriate. It was the best day ever for her: the day she had lived and served the Lord for!

I didn’t go to preacher’s wife school nor do I have a seminary degree. I know there will be singing around the throne and there will be a marriage supper, but will there be other celebrations and snacks? Are there cupcakes for birthdays or do they annually recognize arrival dates?

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you