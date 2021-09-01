I LOVE going to the beach! Any beach/any time! At first, the water is my favorite. The vastness of it and roar of the waves take my breath. I mean, who can look at the ocean and not believe there’s a God? Am I right?
Then the sun is my favorite. I’m typically cold about 11 months per year, so feeling fully warm from head to toe is a delicious treat.
But maybe the continuous breeze is what I love most. Closing my eyes, I feel the air brushing by my face. It reminds me of the old hymn “Holy Spirit, Breathe on Me.”
This year when we went on vacation, I became fixated on palm trees. I’ve always like them, but this summer they became a great example of a relationship with Jesus.
Palm trees are as skinny as can be. That’s what puzzled me at first. “How can they be so skinny and stand so straight?” I asked my son for the umpteenth time as I took another picture on my phone. He no longer cared. I pointed out tree after tree with the same question. “How do they bend but not break?” He shook his head.
Maybe the secret is in their root system. Palm trees have fibrous roots that appear similar to spaghetti and spread out like a mat. The trees themselves are very elastic so they bend during storms but rarely break. I noticed that many had scars yet still stood strong.
When we are rooted in Christ, we, too, can weather storms that come -- whether it’s COVID Part One, COVID Part Two or life in general. Jeremiah 17:7-8 gives insight into having a good root system: “But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in Him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.”
Carrying on with the plant theme … just before His arrest, Jesus shared in John 15 that He is the true vine and we are the branches. If we remain in Him, we will bear much fruit. Apart from Him we can do nothing. If we remain in Him -- stay rooted in Him -- we will thrive. We will bend but not break.
Storms will come, that’s for sure. Heavens, have you seen the news at all this week? Flooding in Tennessee, an earthquake in Haiti and terrorism in Afghanistan are only a few of the horrors reported in the past several days. We can wring our hands and worry, or we can take root in the Creator of heaven. We can dig into His Word to find strength.
Psalm 112:7 is a new favorite of mine: “He will not fear bad news; His heart is steadfast, trusting in the LORD.” Steadfast. Now there’s a good word. Like a palm tree, standing straight and tall. Flexible but not breaking.