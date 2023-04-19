Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Luke 13:10-13 tells a beautiful story of what Jesus can do in someone’s life: “On a Sabbath when Jesus was teaching in one of the synagogues, a woman was there who had been crippled for 18 years. She was bent over and could not straighten up at all. When Jesus saw her, He called her forward and said to her, ‘Woman, you are set free from your infirmity.’ Then He put His hands on her, and immediately she straightened up and praised God.”

I wonder what that woman did after Jesus healed her. She had looked down for 18 years. Did she ever quit looking at the sky? Did she ever stop smiling?

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

